Home / News / Auto News / Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal
Auto

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 07:39 pm
Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal
Renault KIGER compact SUV exports to Nepal have commenced

Renault India has started exporting its KIGER compact SUV to Nepal. The first batch of 122 cars will reach the company's 15 showrooms across the neighboring country. The four-wheeler will also be exported to other SAARC nations soon. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's our roundup

In this article
Exteriors

The vehicle has a chromed grille and C-shaped taillights

The Renault KIGER has a muscular hood, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, C-shaped LED taillights, and a silvered skid plate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Renault KIGER is offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Renault KIGER has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Renault KIGER: Pricing

In India, the Renault KIGER starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 10.08 lakh for the range-topping RXZ Turbo CVT DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Latest News

'Black Adam': It's a wrap for Dwayne Johnson's DC film!

Entertainment

Farmers protest in Haryana against sedition case amid high alert

India

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly

Entertainment

France allows visitors vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

World

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Auto

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Renault KIGER to become costlier in India from April 1

Auto

Renault KIGER's deliveries commence; 1,100 units delivered on first day

Auto

Renault KIGER deliveries in India to begin on March 3

Auto

Renault KIGER SUV's waiting period extends up to two months

Auto

Renault News

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September

Auto

Renault 5 Prototype electric hatchback breaks cover

Auto

Renault to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

Auto

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Auto

Renault announces discounts up to Rs. 1.10 lakh in India

Auto
Trending Topics