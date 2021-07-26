Home / News / Auto News / Fisker Ocean to be unveiled at Los Angeles auto show
Fisker Ocean to be unveiled at Los Angeles auto show

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:23 pm
Fisker to unveil its Ocean SUV in November

Fisker will showcase the production version of its Ocean SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and its manufacturing will commence in 2022. As for the highlights, the car will have a modern look and a minimalist cabin with lots of tech features. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain and shall deliver a claimed range of 483km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car will have a closed grille and wrap-around taillights

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV will have a sculpted hood, a closed front grille, a bumper with a honeycomb mesh, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Ultra-slim wrap-around taillights and 'OCEAN' lettering will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will accelerate from 0-97km/h in 2.9 seconds

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV will have a battery pack of at least 80kWh and shall offer two or all-wheel-drive. The powertrain will allow the car to sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.9 seconds and deliver a range of 483km per charge.

Five seats and a solar roof will be available

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV will have a 5-seater cabin with white faux-suede material, a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a solar roof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a digital gauge cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and two wireless chargers. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should be available.

Fisker Ocean: Pricing and availability

Fisker Ocean will be manufactured by Austria's Magna Steyr and shall carry a starting price-tag of $37,499 (around Rs. 28 lakh). It has already received 17,300 paid reservations. Prior to production commencement, Fisker also plans to open six brand experience centers.

