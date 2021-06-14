Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent
Auto

2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:02 pm
2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent
Force Motors teases its 2021 Gurkha SUV

Force Motors has teased the 2021 Gurkha SUV on various social media platforms, hinting at its imminent launch in India. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Noida. As for the highlights, the car will have an off-road-friendly look and a functional cabin with some new-age features. It is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine.

In this article
Instagram Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The car will have a mono-slat grille and roof carrier

The 2021 Force Gurkha will sport a muscular hood, a roof carrier, a single-slat grille with the brand's logo, and headlights with rounded DRLs. It will be flanked by black-colored ORVMs, rectangular-shaped windows, and alloy wheels. Vertically positioned taillamps, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, a tow hook, and a door-mounted spare wheel will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a 89hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that will generate 89hp/260Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. All-wheel-drive and manual differential locks might also be available.

Interiors

It will have a 3-spoke steering wheel and multiple airbags

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, front power windows, round AC vents, longitudinal second-row bench seat, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera might be available.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Force Gurkha will be announced at the time of launch. It should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Mahindra Thar.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Latest News

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Science

5 LJP MPs rally against Chirag Paswan, support uncle Pashupati

Politics

Coronavirus: India records lowest single-day spike in 74 days

India

Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Auto

POCO M3 Pro 5G goes on first sale via Flipkart

Science

Latest Auto News

Benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on BS6-compliant Toyota cars this month

Auto

Deliveries of the BS6 CFMOTO 300NK bike begin in India

Auto

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter available with a no-cost EMI scheme

Auto

Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia

Auto

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Force Gurkha SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto

Jeep teases its 3-row SUV; might be named Commander

Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA to be launched in India later in 2021

Auto
Trending Topics