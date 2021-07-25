Ford Aspire (automatic) to be launched in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 01:03 pm

Ford to launch Aspire (automatic) sedan in India in the coming weeks

After the Figo (automatic), Ford is now planning to launch the automatic version of its Aspire compact sedan in India. The car will get an EcoSport-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox mated to a 1.2-liter petrol engine. The automatic transmission is likely to be offered with Titanium and Titanium+ trims. However, the vehicle's design and features should remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a chromed grille and alloy wheels

The Ford Aspire (automatic) will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, halogen headlights, and triangular taillamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car should have a wheelbase of 2,490mm and a ground clearance of 174mm.

Information

It will be fueled by a 96hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Ford Aspire (automatic) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 96hp of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer an infotainment console and rear-view camera

The Ford Aspire (automatic) will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It should house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Ford Aspire (automatic): Pricing and rivals

The Ford Aspire (automatic) is expected to carry a premium over its manual counterpart which starts at Rs. 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.