Ford EcoSport (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Ford EcoSport (facelift) previewed in spy shots

Ford is expected to launch its facelifted EcoSport SUV in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design details. As per the images, it will have new inverted L-shaped DRLs, a refreshed front fascia, and alloy wheels. Here are more details.

The car will have a large grille and tailgate-mounted wheel

The Ford EcoSport (facelift) will have a muscular bonnet, a new grille, an updated front bumper, sleek headlights, and inverted L-shaped DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and star-spoke alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, an antenna, and wrap-around taillights shall be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices might be available

The 2021 Ford EcoSport should be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 121hp/149Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/215Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The vehicle might offer a SYNC 3 infotainment system

The facelifted Ford EcoSport is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with new upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The vehicle might house a SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should be available.

Ford EcoSport (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the new Ford EcoSport in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).