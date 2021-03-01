Home / News / Auto News / Ford EcoSport SE's India launch tipped for March second week
Auto

Ford EcoSport SE's India launch tipped for March second week

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 12:20 am
Ford EcoSport SE's India launch tipped for March second week

Ford's upcoming SE variant of its EcoSport SUV is in the works to be launched in India in the second week of March this year, as per CarWale.

The SE model will come with a redesigned rear section, while the rest of the features are expected to remain the same as in the standard EcoSport model, including the engine options.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
It will lack the tailgate-mounted spare wheel SUV to be offered with two engine choices It will have a puncture repair kit Ford EcoSport SE: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

It will lack the tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Ford EcoSport SE will feature a sporty design with a horizontal slat grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.

On the sides, it would be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

The rear section will get a number plate at the center of the tailgate and a redesigned skid plate, but no spare wheel.

Information

SUV to be offered with two engine choices

Ford EcoSport SE will likely be available with BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engine options: a diesel motor that produces 100hp/215Nm and a petrol mill that delivers 122.3hp/149Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It will have a puncture repair kit

The Ford EcoSport SE will offer a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, automatic climate control, and an adjustable steering wheel.

It will also pack four speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.

For safety, the car will come with six airbags, a tire pressure monitor system, and a puncture repair kit.

Information

Ford EcoSport SE: Pricing and availability

Ford is expected to launch the EcoSport SE in March 2021, with a price tag under Rs. 9 lakh, given that it will be placed below the Titanium and Sports variants, which fall in the range of Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing, 17-inch alloy wheels revealed
Latest News
#HealthBytes: Carpal tunnel syndrome - its causes, symptoms, and prevention
Lifestyle
Premier League, Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: Records broken
Sports
Will Smith's new docuseries harps on America's birth of citizenship
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: A beginner's guide to working out at home
Lifestyle
Five types of protein powders that you should know about
Lifestyle
Latest Auto News
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300's colors and engine details revealed
Auto
2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan to be launched in India soon?
Auto
2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed
Auto
Volkswagen Virtus spotted in India, testing parts for Vento replacement
Auto
BS6-compliant BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler bikes launched
Auto
Trending Topics