Ford EcoSport SE's India launch tipped for March second week

Ford EcoSport SE will likely be available with BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engine options: a diesel motor that produces 100hp/215Nm and a petrol mill that delivers 122.3hp/149Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Ford is expected to launch the EcoSport SE in March 2021, with a price tag under Rs. 9 lakh, given that it will be placed below the Titanium and Sports variants, which fall in the range of Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).