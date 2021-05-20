Home / News / Auto News / Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, with a 483km range, revealed
Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 11:28 am
Ford reveals its F-150 Lightning pick-up truck

US automaker Ford has launched its F-150 Lightning all-electric pick-up truck. It is offered in four variants: Standard (base), XLT, Lariat, and Platinum. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic look and a spacious cabin with lots of new technology. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs and promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge.

The vehicle has a charging port on the front fender

Ford F-150 Lightning has a large gloss back grille with mesh latticework, sleek headlamps connected by an LED strip, and a charging outlet on the front fender. A 'Mega Power' frunk with two USB chargers and four 120V outlets is also available. The pick-up truck also has ORVMs, designer wheels, wrap-around taillights, and a large storage space at the rear.

Models with the standard-range battery can tow up to 2,268kg and have a payload capacity of 907kg. Meanwhile, the variants with the extended-range battery have a towing capacity of 4,536kg but their payload capacity is reduced to 839kg.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a 5-seater cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a modem for in-car Wi-Fi, and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistant. The pick-up truck also has a 5.5-ft cargo box. It houses an fully-digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch/15.5-inch vertically-mounted Sync 4A touchscreen infotainment system with an embedded FordPass app and support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is offered with a standard-range battery (SR) and an extended-range unit (ER). Paired to two electric motors, the former makes 426hp/1,051Nm while the latter generates 563hp/1,051Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in around five seconds and deliver a range of up to 483km. Using a 150kW DC fast-charger, the truck can be charged from 15-80% in just 41 minutes.

Ford F-150 Lightning: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ford F-150 Lightning carries a starting price-tag of $39,974 (approximately Rs. 29.2 lakh) and can be booked by paying a refundable deposit of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,312). Its production will start in mid-2022.

