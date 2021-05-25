Ford F-150 Lightning bags over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours

Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck, which was launched on May 19, has received over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours and the number is only going up. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler looks futuristic and has a tech-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs and delivers a range of up to 483km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The truck sports a wide gloss back grille

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a wide gloss back grille with mesh latticework, a charging port on the front fender, and sleek headlights connected by an LED strip. Four 120V outlets and a 'Mega Power' frunk with two USB chargers are also available. The vehicle comes with rectangular ORVMs, designer wheels, wrap-around taillamps, and large storage space on the rear end.

Interiors

It has a Wi-Fi modem and a 5.5-ft cargo box

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a modem for in-car Wi-Fi, BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistant, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The truck also has a 5.5-ft cargo box. It packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch/15.5-inch vertically-mounted Sync 4A touchscreen infotainment console with an embedded FordPass app. The latter offers support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Performance

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds

The Ford F-150 Lightning is available with a standard-range battery (SR) and an extended-range unit (ER). Mated to two electric motors, the former generates 426hp/1,051Nm while the latter makes 563hp/1,051Nm. Using a 150kW DC fast-charger, the vehicle can be charged from 15-80% in only 41 minutes. The truck delivers a range of up to 483km and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in roughly five seconds.

Information

Ford F-150 Lightning: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ford F-150 Lightning can be booked against a refundable deposit of $100 (approximately Rs. 7,300). It carries a starting price-figure of $39,974 (approximately Rs. 29.1 lakh) and the production will start in mid-2022.