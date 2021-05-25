Home / News / Auto News / Ford F-150 Lightning bags over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours
Auto

Ford F-150 Lightning bags over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 01:21 pm
Ford F-150 Lightning bags over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours
Over 44,000 bookings in 48 hours for Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck, which was launched on May 19, has received over 44,500 bookings within 48 hours and the number is only going up. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler looks futuristic and has a tech-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs and delivers a range of up to 483km. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Exteriors

The truck sports a wide gloss back grille

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a wide gloss back grille with mesh latticework, a charging port on the front fender, and sleek headlights connected by an LED strip. Four 120V outlets and a 'Mega Power' frunk with two USB chargers are also available. The vehicle comes with rectangular ORVMs, designer wheels, wrap-around taillamps, and large storage space on the rear end.

Interiors

It has a Wi-Fi modem and a 5.5-ft cargo box

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a modem for in-car Wi-Fi, BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistant, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The truck also has a 5.5-ft cargo box. It packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch/15.5-inch vertically-mounted Sync 4A touchscreen infotainment console with an embedded FordPass app. The latter offers support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Performance

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds

The Ford F-150 Lightning is available with a standard-range battery (SR) and an extended-range unit (ER). Mated to two electric motors, the former generates 426hp/1,051Nm while the latter makes 563hp/1,051Nm. Using a 150kW DC fast-charger, the vehicle can be charged from 15-80% in only 41 minutes. The truck delivers a range of up to 483km and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in roughly five seconds.

Information

Ford F-150 Lightning: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ford F-150 Lightning can be booked against a refundable deposit of $100 (approximately Rs. 7,300). It carries a starting price-figure of $39,974 (approximately Rs. 29.1 lakh) and the production will start in mid-2022.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe

Latest News

After Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Choudhary utters casteist slur, angers netizens

Entertainment

'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem

Entertainment

French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Sports

US: Indian-origin family returns $1 million lottery ticket to winner

World

CJI cites 'rule of law'; Centre's CBI chief picks dropped

India

Latest Auto News

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber bike launched at Rs. 11.75 lakh

Auto

Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV

Auto

Royal Enfield registers 'Scram' motorcycle name in India

Auto

Ranveer Singh brings home a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ford to sell its India-made EcoSport SUV in Argentina

Auto

BMW F 850 GS adventure touring bike launched in China

Auto

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, with a 483km range, revealed

Auto

Maserati unveils F-Tributo Edition of its Ghibli and Levante cars

Auto
Trending Topics