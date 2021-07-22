Home / News / Auto News / Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh
Auto

Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 02:51 pm
Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh
Ford Figo (automatic) launched in India

Ford has launched the automatic variant of its Figo hatchback in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.75 lakh. It gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, paired with the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine. The automatic transmission is being offered on the Titanium and Titanium+ variants. The Figo (automatic) is identical to the manual model in terms of design and features.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports adjustable headlights and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Ford Figo (automatic) features a compact profile with a chrome grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a power antenna, and a rear window washer as well as defogger. For lighting, it houses adjustable halogen headlights and fog lights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and new 15-inch alloy wheels.

Information

A 1.2-liter petrol engine fuels the car

The Ford Figo (automatic) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol motor that delivers 96hp of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with 'Select Shift' and Sport modes.

Interiors

Inside, there are six airbags and a rear-view camera

The Ford Figo (automatic) offers a 5-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, push-button start, and automatic air conditioning. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation and FordPass app. For safety, the vehicle provides up to six airbags, traction control, hill-launch assist, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Ford Figo (automatic): Pricing

In India, the Ford Figo (automatic) starts at Rs. 7.75 lakh for the Titanium trim, while the Titanium+ variant costs Rs. 8.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings and is likely to be delivered to customers in the coming weeks.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh

Latest News

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world

Entertainment

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh

Auto

Mrinal Sen's Hindi short film posted by son on YouTube

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Audi e-tron, Sportback launched in India at Rs. 1 crore

Auto

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Ola to offer home delivery for its electric scooter

Auto

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Auto

This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Auto

Ford India to launch Figo's automatic variant on July 22

Auto

Ford Endeavour's Titanium 4x2 AT base variant discontinued in India

Auto

2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakh

Auto

Ford News

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency

Auto

Ford EcoSport (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Ford Maverick compact pick-up truck, with two engines choices, launched

Auto

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition truck, with visual upgrades, revealed

Auto

New-generation Ford Endeavour spotted testing; design details revealed

Auto