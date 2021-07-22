Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh

Ford has launched the automatic variant of its Figo hatchback in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.75 lakh. It gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, paired with the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine. The automatic transmission is being offered on the Titanium and Titanium+ variants. The Figo (automatic) is identical to the manual model in terms of design and features.

Exteriors

The car sports adjustable headlights and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Ford Figo (automatic) features a compact profile with a chrome grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a power antenna, and a rear window washer as well as defogger. For lighting, it houses adjustable halogen headlights and fog lights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and new 15-inch alloy wheels.

Information

A 1.2-liter petrol engine fuels the car

The Ford Figo (automatic) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol motor that delivers 96hp of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with 'Select Shift' and Sport modes.

Interiors

Inside, there are six airbags and a rear-view camera

The Ford Figo (automatic) offers a 5-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, push-button start, and automatic air conditioning. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation and FordPass app. For safety, the vehicle provides up to six airbags, traction control, hill-launch assist, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Ford Figo (automatic): Pricing

In India, the Ford Figo (automatic) starts at Rs. 7.75 lakh for the Titanium trim, while the Titanium+ variant costs Rs. 8.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings and is likely to be delivered to customers in the coming weeks.