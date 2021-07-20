Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 04:27 pm

Ford Figo's automatic variant to be launched in India on July 22

American automaker Ford will launch the petrol-automatic variant of its Figo hatchback in India on July 22, as confirmed by an official teaser. The upcoming Figo (automatic) will offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, linked to the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine. As far as design and features are concerned, it will be identical to the manual variant. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

It will have a wheelbase of 2,490mm

The Ford Figo (automatic) will feature a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a blacked-out grille, halogen headlamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle will be 3,941mm long, 1,704mm wide, and will have a wheelbase of 2,490mm.

Information

The hatchback will be fueled by a BS6-compliant petrol engine

The Ford Figo (automatic) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that delivers 95hp of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Quad speakers and a 7.0-inch infotainment unit are expected

The Ford Figo (automatic) will offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also pack four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, there should be six airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Ford Figo (automatic): Pricing

The official pricing details of the Ford Figo (automatic) will be announced at the time of its launch on July 22. However, it will carry a slight premium over the manual variant, which starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom).