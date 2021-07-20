Home / News / Auto News / Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22
Auto

Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 04:27 pm
Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22
Ford Figo's automatic variant to be launched in India on July 22

American automaker Ford will launch the petrol-automatic variant of its Figo hatchback in India on July 22, as confirmed by an official teaser. The upcoming Figo (automatic) will offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, linked to the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine. As far as design and features are concerned, it will be identical to the manual variant. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

It will have a wheelbase of 2,490mm

The Ford Figo (automatic) will feature a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a blacked-out grille, halogen headlamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle will be 3,941mm long, 1,704mm wide, and will have a wheelbase of 2,490mm.

Information

The hatchback will be fueled by a BS6-compliant petrol engine

The Ford Figo (automatic) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that delivers 95hp of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Quad speakers and a 7.0-inch infotainment unit are expected

The Ford Figo (automatic) will offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also pack four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, there should be six airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Ford Figo (automatic): Pricing

The official pricing details of the Ford Figo (automatic) will be announced at the time of its launch on July 22. However, it will carry a slight premium over the manual variant, which starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

Latest News

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Auto

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

Entertainment

Coronavirus: 4 vaccines in human trial stage, government tells Parliament

India

Hyderabad businessman donates Rs. 1cr gold sword to Tirupati temple

India

Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

Auto

Latest Auto News

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 to offer a driver drowsiness detection feature

Auto

Ola Scooter becomes the most pre-booked scooter in the world

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags more than 11,000 bookings in a month

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ford India to launch Figo's automatic variant on July 22

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's teaser confirms largest-in-segment sunroof

Auto

Volkswagen India teases production-ready Taigun SUV, India launch imminent

Auto

Ahead of launch, Ford EcoSport SE teased in India

Auto

Ford Figo News

These Ford cars will become costlier from April 1

Auto

Ford rejigs variants of Figo, Aspire, and Freestyle in India

Auto

Ford is offering big discounts on these cars this November

Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta gets touchscreen console; prices also hiked

Auto

Ford Figo (petrol-automatic) set to launch by August-end

Auto