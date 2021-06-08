Home / News / Auto News / Ford Maverick compact pick-up truck, with two engines choices, launched
Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:31 pm
US automaker Ford has revealed its smallest pick-up truck, the Maverick. It is offered in three variants: XL, XLT, and LARIAT, and the bookings are currently open. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and can carry a payload of 680kg. It is available with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The truck has LED headlamps with a C-clamp design

The Ford Maverick has a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, LED headlights with a C-clamp design, a wide air dam, square-shaped windows, and designer alloy wheels. Large, vertically-positioned taillights, a stamped tailgate, and a 54.4-inch cargo box are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the pick-up truck has a length of 5,072mm and a height of 1,744m.

Information

How much can it carry and tow?

All variants of the Ford Maverick can carry a payload of 680kg. The truck can also tow 907kg, which is enough for a small tent trailer. However, the optional max-tow package increases the capability to 1,814kg.

Interiors

The vehicle packs an 8.0-inch infotainment system and Wi-Fi modem

The Ford Maverick has slotted door armrests, 12V power outlets, a 4G Wi-Fi modem, and a dashboard with a bronze accent. It houses a 4.2-inch/6.5-inch productivity screen on the gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch Sync 4 touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance, adaptive cruise control, and rear parking sensors are available.

Performance

There are two engines on offer

The Ford Maverick is offered with a 2.5-liter, hybrid, inline-four engine that makes 191hp. It comes linked to a CVT gearbox. There is also an optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that generates a maximum power of 250hp and a peak torque of 376Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a front-wheel-drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Information

Ford Maverick: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ford Maverick pick-up truck carries a starting price-tag of $19,995 (around Rs. 14.6 lakh). Bookings for the vehicle are now open and it will go on sale this Fall.

