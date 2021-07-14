Home / News / Auto News / Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency
Auto

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 01:47 pm
Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for EV efficiency
Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for best per kWh range

Ford Mustang Mach-E has created a Guinness World Record for efficiency in EVs by achieving a range of 10.52km per kWh during a 1,352km road trip between John o' Groats and Land's End in the UK. The car was driven by BBC transport correspondent Paul Clifton, Kevin Brooker, and Fergal McGrath who also hold similar efficiency records on ICE-powered vehicles. Here are more details.

In this article
Timeline

The trip was completed in 27 hours

The trio embarked on the trip on July 3 and completed it in 27 hours by traveling at an average speed of roughly 50km/h. Notably, they stopped only twice to charge the EV and the total charge time for both the stops was 45 minutes. The team also said that 45% battery charge remained after a full day's test of around 402km.

Exteriors

The car has a lengthy hood and tri-bar taillamps

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a closed grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and tri-bar taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It offers heated seats and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has a hi-tech cabin with premium upholstery, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and heated front-row seats as well as the steering wheel. It packs a wireless charging pad, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.5-inch SYNC touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. FordPass which allows your phone to be used as a keyfob for locking/unlocking doors is also available.

Performance

The record-setting car packed a 99kWh battery

The Ford Mustang Mach-E used for the test packed a 99kWh battery paired to a single electric motor and generated 289hp/416Nm. It achieved over 800km of range as compared to its claimed WLTP range of 610km. A smaller 75kWh battery pack mated to a 258hp electric motor is also available and it delivers a claimed range of 450km on a single charge.

Information

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Pricing

In the US, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV carries a starting price-tag of $42,895 (around Rs. 32 lakh). However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Latest News

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Technology

Delhi sees more rain today, a three-day lull from tomorrow

India

Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Business

Pope Francis discharged from hospital ten days after surgery

World

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

Latest Auto News

This becomes first LEGO model to lap around real circuit

Auto

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Auto

Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official

Auto

Lexus RXL Black Line SUV, with visual updates, breaks cover

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Auto

SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Auto

Ford removes iconic Mustang model from Indian website

Auto

Porsche Taycan sets longest drift world record by an EV

Auto

Guinness World Records News

At 112, Puerto Rican man named world's oldest living person

World

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Soldier eyes Guinness record, begins 4,300-km run under 50 days

India

BTS's 'Dynamite' sets another Guinness World Record

Entertainment

Indian sets world record for creating ring with 7,800 diamonds

Lifestyle
Trending Topics