SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched on June 10; bookings open

Ahead of its launch in India on June 10, SKODA dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the fourth-generation OCTAVIA sedan. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have an eye-catching look and an upscale cabin with many features. It is expected to be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant turbocharged petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car will have a black grille with chrome outline

The new SKODA OCTAVIA will be built on the MQB platform. It will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a black grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and Rotare Aero alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car will be 15mm wider and 19mm longer than the outgoing model.

Information

There will be a choice of two engines

The new SKODA OCTAVIA should be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol unit paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The power figures are currently unknown.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer a digital assistant named 'Laura'

The SKODA OCTAVIA will have a spacious cabin with beige-on-black upholstery, 3-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, an electric sunroof, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. The car is likely to pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with connected car technology, and a digital assistant named 'Laura.' For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will be available.

Information

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the car is expected to cost between Rs. 27.5-32 lakh (ex-showroom).

