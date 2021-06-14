Gaokin Flame 500 motorbike breaks cover in China: Details here

Gaokin unveils its Flame 500 bike in China

Chinese automaker Gaokin has unveiled the Flame 500 motorbike in its home country. As for highlights, the two-wheeler looks similar to the Suzuki GSX-S1000 and is available with a full-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. However, it will not arrive in India. Here are more details.

The bike has a vertically stacked headlight cluster

The Gaokin Flame 500 has an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a vertically stacked headlight cluster. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a rear tire-hugger mounted number plate, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer wheels.

It runs on a 49hp, 486cc engine

The Gaokin Flame 500 draws power from a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of around 49.3hp. Interestingly, this is about 2.5hp more than the India-bound Honda CB500F. Gearbox information is currently available.

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Gaokin Flame 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch ABS for better handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side.

Gaokin Flame 500: Pricing

In China, the Gaokin Flame 500 is expected to carry a price tag of around CNY 30,000 (around Rs. 3.42 lakh). The vehicle is unlikely to debut in India as the brand has no presence here.