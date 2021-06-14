Home / News / Auto News / Gaokin Flame 500 motorbike breaks cover in China: Details here
Auto

Gaokin Flame 500 motorbike breaks cover in China: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:30 am
Gaokin Flame 500 motorbike breaks cover in China: Details here
Gaokin unveils its Flame 500 bike in China

Chinese automaker Gaokin has unveiled the Flame 500 motorbike in its home country. As for highlights, the two-wheeler looks similar to the Suzuki GSX-S1000 and is available with a full-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. However, it will not arrive in India. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a vertically stacked headlight cluster

The Gaokin Flame 500 has an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a vertically stacked headlight cluster. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a rear tire-hugger mounted number plate, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer wheels.

Information

It runs on a 49hp, 486cc engine

The Gaokin Flame 500 draws power from a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of around 49.3hp. Interestingly, this is about 2.5hp more than the India-bound Honda CB500F. Gearbox information is currently available.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Gaokin Flame 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch ABS for better handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side.

Information

Gaokin Flame 500: Pricing

In China, the Gaokin Flame 500 is expected to carry a price tag of around CNY 30,000 (around Rs. 3.42 lakh). The vehicle is unlikely to debut in India as the brand has no presence here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, design patents of Haojue TR300 bike revealed

Latest News

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

India G7's natural ally in defending democratic values: Modi

India

Djokovic clinches French Open 2021: Records broken

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand topple India to go top

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports

Latest Auto News

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter available with a no-cost EMI scheme

Auto

Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia

Auto

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Auto

Ather 450X becomes cheaper thanks to increased FAME II subsidy

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 maxi-style scooter unveiled in the US

Auto

Jaguar F-TYPE P450, with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

Mash Six Hundred 650 motorcycle, with Euro 5-compliant engine, unveiled

Auto

CCM Spitfire Maverick bike launched at around Rs. 10 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics