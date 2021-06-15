Home / News / Auto News / Geely Vision Starburst concept is a love letter to cosmos
Geely Vision Starburst concept is a love letter to cosmos

Dwaipayan Roy
Mudit Dube
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 05:14 pm
Geely unveils Vision Starburst concept car

As a presentation of its new design language, Chinese automaker Geely has unveiled the Vision Starburst concept car. The futuristic four-wheeler draws inspiration from "the stellar phenomena where brilliant nebulas and magnificent elements come together, merging, fusing and finally bursting into new stars." Sounds poetic, right? Sadly, it will not make its way to production but we might see some features on future cars.

'Expanding Cosmos philosophy drives the brand's future plans'

"The Expanding Cosmos philosophy serves as a constant inspiration for our designers to discover a new and holistic design language that satisfies our ever-expanding and increasingly diverse range of customers," said Guy Burgoyne, VP of Geely Design. "In search for this DNA in the new digital age, we have pushed the boundaries of technology and innovation."

It offers a floating-style center console and octagonal steering wheel

Geely Vision Starburst has a unique cabin with ambient lighting, sound, and atmosphere that change as per the vehicle's state. There is also a floating-style center console, an octagonal-shaped steering wheel, and different color lights to correspond to the gear settings. According to Geely, the whole vehicle is "capable of conveying vehicle and road information" to increase safety and bring a new sensory experience.

The car has illuminated wheel arches and frameless doors

The Geely Vision Starburst features a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, and an M-shaped lighting strip that serves as the headlight. It is flanked by frameless doors, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. The illuminated wheel arches change color depending on whether the car is in motion or parked. A wrap-around taillight with Y-shaped signature is available on the rear.

Geely Vision Starburst: Availability

The Geely Vision Starburst is a concept car and will not enter production. However, several aspects of the new design language showcased on this model will be applied to the company's future cars.

