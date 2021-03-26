Home / News / Auto News / Geliose Hope electric scooter launched in India at Rs. 47,000
Geliose Hope electric scooter launched in India at Rs. 47,000

Dwaipayan Roy
Geliose Hope electric scooter launched in India at Rs. 47,000

With an aim to cater to delivery-oriented businesses, Geliose has launched its Hope electric scooter in India.

The vehicle has a barebone design and comes with an LCD instrument console as well as an LED lighting setup. It is offered with a choice of three battery packs and delivers a range of up to 75km, depending on the battery option.

Here are more details.

Design

The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster

The Geliose Hope has a minimalist look, featuring an apron-mounted headlight, a flat-type seat, raised handlebars, and multiple luggage mounting options.

When the battery is low, you can use the pedals to ride it like a bicycle. The scooter also packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 25km/h

Geliose Hope houses a 250W BLDC hub motor and is offered with a choice of three Lithium-ion batteries: 18Ah, 24Ah, and 30Ah. The Bluetooth-enabled battery pack is detachable and can be charged from 0-80% in a little over three hours.

The vehicle has a maximum speed of 25km/h and promises a range of up to 75km on a single charge.

Safety

Drum brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Geliose Hope electric scooter is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also offers parking assist feature with reverse mode.

Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Geliose Hope: Pricing and availability

The Geliose Hope costs Rs. 46,999 but can also be leased for Rs. 2,999 per month. The scooter is currently available in Delhi and goes against Okinawa Dual, Hero Electric Nyx, and Detel Easy Plus.

