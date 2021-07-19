Home / News / Auto News / Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar
Auto

Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:11 pm
Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar
Gemballa reveals its MARSIEN off-road supercar

German tuning company Gemballa has unveiled its limited-run MARSIEN supercar which is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Named after the French word for Martian, this off-road-biased vehicle has an imposing design and draws power from a Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six engine that makes 750hp of power. It also has a lavish cabin that can be customized as per the buyer's choice.

In this article
Design

The car has a rear wing and forged aluminium wheels

Gemballa MARSIEN has a carbon fiber body and sports a muscular bonnet with a huge scoop, a sporty front bumper, and oval-shaped headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and forged aluminium wheels shod in Michelin All-Terrain tires. A large wing, a bespoke bumper with twin exhaust tips, a diffuser as well as a full-width taillight are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

Gemballa MARSIEN has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with leather or Alcantara upholstery, a carbon fiber center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, GT style door lashes, carbon fiber side sills, yellow accents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It offers four drive modes

Gemballa MARSIEN is powered by a Euro 6-compliant, Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter, flat-six turbo-petrol engine that makes 750hp/930Nm. An optional 'second stage' upgrade boosts the output to 830hp. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 335km/h. A bespoke multi-link suspension with an anti-roll bar ensures better off-road performance. It also offers four drive modes: gravel, sand, mud, and snow.

Cost

Gemballa MARSIEN: Pricing and availability

The Gemballa MARSIEN is limited to 40 units and over 25 units have been spoken for. Buyers will likely be paying upwards of £600,000 (roughly Rs. 6.2 crore) after taxes considering the 911 Turbo S starts at £161,000 (around Rs. 1.6 crore) and the prices for converting it into a MARSIEN start at around £423,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Latest News

Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

World

Supreme Court orders release of activist, arrested over Facebook posts

India

Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Entertainment

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Sports

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Auto

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

TVS iQube e-scooter to be available across 1,000 Indian dealerships

Auto

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Suzuki Intruder bike becomes Rs. 2,100 more expensive in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

WMOTO Xtreme 150i scooter breaks cover in Malaysia: Details here

Auto

Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

Limited-run Abarth 695 esseesse hatchback, with 1.4-liter engine, breaks cover

Auto

Benda Greystone BD300-16 cruiser bike breaks cover in China

Auto

Latest automobiles News

This Chinese electric scooter is a doppelganger of TVS iQube

Auto

Prior to unveiling, MG One SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

Dayun Chi 302 bike, with Kawasaki Z1000-inspired looks, breaks cover

Auto

Honda CBF190TR motorbike gets Special Edition in China

Auto

Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Auto