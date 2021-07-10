Genesis G70 Shooting Brake debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake makes public debut

Hyundai-owned Genesis has showcased its G70 Shooting Brake wagon to the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. To recall, it was unveiled for the European market in May this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle is based on the facelifted Genesis G70 sedan and has an imposing design. It is expected to be offered with two engine choices. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has quad-headlamp strips and a large mesh grille

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake has a muscular hood, a large mesh grille, a wide air vent, and quad-headlamp strips. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,835mm, a height of 1,400mm, and a length of 4,685mm.

Information

Two engine choices should be offered

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is likely to be available with a 252hp, 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, and a 370hp, 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 mill. The motors should be paired to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors

The vehicle offers digital driver's display and 3-spoke steering wheel

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake has a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, seats with red accents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel. It packs a digital driver's display and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera system are offered.

Information

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing of Genesis G70 Shooting Brake are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to carry some premium over its sedan counterpart which carries a starting price tag of $38,570 (around Rs. 28.7 lakh).