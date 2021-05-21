Home / News / Auto News / Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India
Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India

Dwaipayan Roy
May 21, 2021
Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India
Gogoro VIVA e-scooter registered in India

Taiwanese automaker Gogoro, which recently joined hands with Hero MotoCorp, has registered its VIVA electric scooter in India. As for the highlights, the youth-oriented two-wheeler has a quirky look and comes with an LCD instrument panel as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 85km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The e-scooter offers support for smartphone connectivity

The Gogoro VIVA has an eye-catching design, featuring a flat front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, round mirrors, and vibrant paintwork. The e-scooter packs an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a seat height of 740mm, a 21.6-liter under-seat storage compartment, and tips the scales at 80kg.

It is backed by a 3kW electric motor

Gogoro VIVA has two batteries and a 3kW electric motor, which generates 85Nm in the BASIC variant and 115Nm in the KEYLESS model. The scooter delivers a range of 85km/charge and the batteries can be swapped in just six seconds at Gogoro's battery swapping stations.

It has twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Gogoro VIVA is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Synchronised Braking System (SBS) for better handling on the roads. It also offers two ride modes: Normal and Superboost. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Gogoro VIVA: Availability

As of now, it is unclear if Gogoro VIVA will sell under its own brand in India or Hero MotoCorp will rebrand the electric scooter and sell it here. Once launched, it will take on rivals like the Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak.

