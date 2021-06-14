Home / News / Auto News / Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India
Auto

Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:56 pm
Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India
Mahindra is offering discounts worth Rs. 3 lakh this June

In a bid to boost sales, Mahindra is offering great deals on its models in India, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, XUV500, and the Alturas G4. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, additional offers, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

In this article
Car #1

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 6.05 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with benefits of up to Rs. 61,055, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055. It has a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, and sleek headlights. Inside, there are six seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp/115Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #2

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with discounts worth Rs. 44,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It features a muscular hood, a chromed grille, roof rails, and projector headlights. There is a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags. The car gets two engine choices: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (108.6hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (115hp/300Nm).

Car #3

Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 15.52 lakh

There are offers worth Rs. 1,89,700 on the XUV500, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 1,13,200. The SUV has roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and six airbags. It is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that makes 153hp/360Nm.

Car #4

Mahindra Alturas G4: Price begins at Rs. 28.73 lakh

Finally, the Alturas G4 can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 3.01 lakh, including a Rs. 2.20 lakh cash discount. It has an imposing design, featuring roof rails, a chromed grille, halogen headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a 7-seater cabin with cruise control, nine airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel. The SUV runs on a 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 178.5hp/420Nm.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on BS6-compliant Toyota cars this month

Latest News

2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Science

5 LJP MPs rally against Chirag Paswan, support uncle Pashupati

Politics

Coronavirus: India records lowest single-day spike in 74 days

India

POCO M3 Pro 5G goes on first sale via Flipkart

Science

Latest Auto News

Benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on BS6-compliant Toyota cars this month

Auto

Deliveries of the BS6 CFMOTO 300NK bike begin in India

Auto

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter available with a no-cost EMI scheme

Auto

Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia

Auto

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Discounts worth Rs. 3.01 lakh on Mahindra cars this May

Auto

Mahindra announces discounts of up to Rs. 80,800 in April

Auto

Massive discounts announced on these Mahindra cars in March

Auto

Discounts up to Rs. 80,000 on Mahindra cars this month

Auto
Trending Topics