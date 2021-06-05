Home / News / Auto News / Great Wall Motors to debut in India with HAVAL F7
Great Wall Motors to debut in India with HAVAL F7

Great Wall Motors to debut in India with HAVAL F7
Chinese automaker GWM to debut in India with HAVAL F7 SUV

China-based Great Wall Motors (GWM) is all set to debut in India soon considering that the company has made its Indian website live. The webpage also reveals that GWM's maiden offering in the country will be the HAVAL F7 SUV, which was unveiled last year. Separately, the automaker has already acquired a manufacturing unit near Pune and is currently building its leadership team.

In this article
Exteriors

The SUV has a large black grille and LED headlights

The HAVAL F7 has an imposing look, featuring a hexagonal black grille, angular LED headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and a tapering roofline that merges with the curvy tailgate. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B- and C-pillars, chrome outline around the windows, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section sports wrap-around taillights, chrome-covered dual exhaust tips, and a silvered skid plate.

Information

It is available with two turbocharged engine options

Internationally, the HAVAL F7 is available with two turbo-petrol engine choices: a 1.5-liter motor that produces 150hp of power and 280Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter mill that generates 190hp of power and 340Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 9.0-inch infotainment panel

The HAVAL F7 offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with 6-way electrically adjustable front seats, heated front and rear seats, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also packs a digital instrument console and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

HAVAL F7: Pricing and availability

Great Wall Motors is expected to launch the HAVAL F7 SUV in India later this year. It is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and take on rivals like the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

