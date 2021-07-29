Home / News / Auto News / Leaked image reveals design details of GWM Tank 600 SUV
Auto

Leaked image reveals design details of GWM Tank 600 SUV

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:01 am
Leaked image reveals design details of GWM Tank 600 SUV
GWM Tank 600 previewed in a leaked picture

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will unveil its Tank 600 SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in China next month. Now, a production-ready mule of the vehicle has been previewed in a leaked image, revealing key aspects of its design. The picture suggests that it will have a large single-piece grille, roof rails, and squarish LED headlamps. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will be 5,050mm long

The GWM Tank 600 will have a traditional body-on-frame construction. It shall feature a muscular hood, a single-piece grille with horizontal slats surrounded by chrome, and squarish LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the car will have a length of 5,050mm, a height of 1,905mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information

A 9-speed automatic gearbox will handle transmission duties

GWM Tank 600 will be available with a choice of 2.0-liter, 2.4-liter, and 3.0-liter engines. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mill makes 349hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It should offer a touchscreen infotainment console and parking sensors

The GWM Tank 600 is expected to have a luxurious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available. It is also likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

GWM Tank 600: Availability

The GWM Tank 600 has an annual production goal of 60,000 units and should go on sale in China in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the SUV's arrival in India seems unlikely.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Latest News

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's update improves overheating issue

Technology

Here are all the key points from Microsoft's earnings report

Business

BMW X7 (facelift) SUV spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

POCO F3 GT receives latest July 2021 Android security patch

Technology

Apple posts record earnings in this quarter. Reason is iPhone

Business

Latest Auto News

TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Auto

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

Benelli 502C middleweight cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

Auto

Bajaj Chetak's bookings resume in Pune and Bengaluru

Auto

SKODA 'ANB' mid-sized sedan previewed in spy images

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to unveiling, MG One SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Auto

Polestar 3 electric SUV, with claimed range of 700km, teased

Auto

Kia Sportage SUV teased; to be unveiled on June 8

Auto

Great Wall Motors News

Auto Expo 2020: 5 new, market-ready electric cars showcased

Auto

World's cheapest electric car to arrive in India this year

Auto
Trending Topics