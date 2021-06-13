Hanway B50 bike, with Triumph Bonneville-inspired looks, unveiled in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 09:46 pm

Hanway B50 showcased at Beijing Motor Show

Hanway has unveiled its B50 cruiser motorcycle at the Beijing Motor Show in China. As for the highlights, the bike sports a design inspired by the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster. It comes with a single-pod instrument cluster and draws power from a 498cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. However, the availability of the two-wheeler in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a semi-digital instrument cluster

The Hanway B50 has an eye-catching look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stepped-up split-style seats, twin black-finished slash-cut exhausts, a swing cage-like swingarm, and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a rounded LED headlamp flanked by circular DRLs. It rides on 16-inch spoke wheels wrapped in road-biased tires.

Information

It is powered by a 47hp, 498cc engine

The Hanway B50 draws power from a 498cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.85hp at 8,350rpm and a peak torque of 45Nm at 6,000rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel using a belt drive.

Safety

It is equipped with a rear mono-shock unit

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Hanway B50 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS might also be available for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Hanway B50: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hanway B50 are expected to be officially revealed at a later time. However, the cruiser bike's debut in India seems unlikely as the brand has no presence here.