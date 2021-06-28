Home / News / Auto News / Hanway NK 125 Furious launched at around Rs. 3 lakh
Hanway NK 125 Furious launched at around Rs. 3 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 12:40 am
Hanway NK 125 Furious launched at around Rs. 3 lakh
Hanway launches NK 125 Furious bike in Europe

Chinese automaker Hanway has launched its NK 125 Furious motorbike in Europe. It rivals the KTM 125 Duke. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and is equipped with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED headlight. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup and USB charger

Hanway NK 125 Furious has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument cluster with Light and Dark modes, a USB charger, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer blacked-out wheels and has a fuel storage capacity of 13.5 liters.

Information

It is fueled by a 15hp, 125cc engine

Under the hood, the Hanway NK 125 Furious draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp at 10,000rpm and 11Nm of peak torque.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hanway NK 125 Furious is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Hanway NK 125 Furious: Pricing and availability

In Germany, the Hanway NK 125 Furious carries a price tag of €3,399 (around Rs. 3.01 lakh). However, no details regarding the pricing and availability of the bike in India are currently available.

