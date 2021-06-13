Home / News / Auto News / Prior to launch, design patents of Haojue TR300 bike revealed
Auto

Prior to launch, design patents of Haojue TR300 bike revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 10:05 pm
Prior to launch, design patents of Haojue TR300 bike revealed
Haojue to launch new cruiser bike in China

Suzuki's partner in China, Haojue, will launch a cruiser bike named TR300 in the country soon. In the latest development, design patents of the two-wheeler have been revealed, showcasing its hardware and styling. The pictures suggest that it will have a low-slung profile, featuring an oblong-shaped headlight, alloy wheels, and a stubby exhaust. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike will have an LCD instrument cluster

The Haojue TR300 will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a tiny flyscreen, a stubby exhaust, and raised handlebars. It will also have a rear fender inspired by Kawasaki Vulcan S. The bike will pack an LCD instrument console, an oblong-shaped headlight with a silver bezel, and tiny LED turn indicators. It shall ride on alloy wheels wrapped in chunky tires.

Information

It will be fueled by a 29hp, 298cc engine

The Haojue TR300 will draw power from a 298cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 29.2hp and a peak torque of 27.8Nm. However, information related to the gearbox is currently unavailable.

Safety

It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Haojue TR300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. ABS for better handling is also likely to be available. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Haojue TR300: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Haojue TR300 in China will be announced at the time of launch. However, the cruiser bike is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hanway B50 bike, with Triumph Bonneville-inspired looks, unveiled in China

Latest News

ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand topple India to go top

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports

US earmarks billions for chip production as COVID-19 hits Taiwan

Business

SL vs IND: Dilip, Mhambrey to join Dravid as coaches

Sports

Deliveries of the BS6 CFMOTO 300NK bike begin in India

Auto

Latest Auto News

Super Soco CPx e-scooter, with 140km range, launched in Australia

Auto

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Auto

Ather 450X becomes cheaper thanks to increased FAME II subsidy

Auto

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

QJ Race 250 breaks cover at the Beijing Motor Show

Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RG3, with a 401cc engine, revealed in China

Auto

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT previews the brand's all-electric T-Class van

Auto

Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Auto
Trending Topics