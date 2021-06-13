Prior to launch, design patents of Haojue TR300 bike revealed

Haojue to launch new cruiser bike in China

Suzuki's partner in China, Haojue, will launch a cruiser bike named TR300 in the country soon. In the latest development, design patents of the two-wheeler have been revealed, showcasing its hardware and styling. The pictures suggest that it will have a low-slung profile, featuring an oblong-shaped headlight, alloy wheels, and a stubby exhaust. Here are more details.

The bike will have an LCD instrument cluster

The Haojue TR300 will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a tiny flyscreen, a stubby exhaust, and raised handlebars. It will also have a rear fender inspired by Kawasaki Vulcan S. The bike will pack an LCD instrument console, an oblong-shaped headlight with a silver bezel, and tiny LED turn indicators. It shall ride on alloy wheels wrapped in chunky tires.

It will be fueled by a 29hp, 298cc engine

The Haojue TR300 will draw power from a 298cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 29.2hp and a peak torque of 27.8Nm. However, information related to the gearbox is currently unavailable.

It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Haojue TR300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. ABS for better handling is also likely to be available. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Haojue TR300: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Haojue TR300 in China will be announced at the time of launch. However, the cruiser bike is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.