Harley-Davidson's LiveWire ONE e-bike launched at around Rs. 16.4 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 11:57 am

Harley-Davidson's all-electric brand LiveWire has introduced its first-ever product, called the LiveWire ONE in the US. It carries a price-tag of $21,999 (roughly Rs. 16.4 lakh) and will initially be available in California, Texas, as well as New York. The styling and specifications of the LiveWire ONE are similar to the original LiveWire e-bike which was unveiled in 2018. Here are more details.

The LiveWire ONE sits on a lightweight cast aluminium frame and features a naked street look with a sloping fuel tank-like structure, a split-style seat, and a rounded headlight. It packs a 4.3-inch TFT color touchscreen infotainment console with a built-in ambient light sensor and support for Bluetooth, mobile connectivity, as well as voice recognition. The vehicle rides on 17-inch, 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels.

The LiveWire ONE draws power from a 15.4kWh battery, paired with an electric motor. The powertrain generates 100hp/114Nm and offers a range of up to 235km. The two-wheeler has a top-speed of 177km/h and can sprint from 0-97km/h in three seconds. The included charger juices up the battery from 0-100% in 11 hours, while the public DC charger does so in only 60 minutes.

For the rider's safety, the LiveWire ONE is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, and four riding modes: Sport, Road, Range, and Rain. Suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's SFF-BP forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The LiveWire ONE is priced at $21,999 (roughly Rs. 16.4 lakh), which is much lower than the original LiveWire bike that was launched at $29,799 (around Rs. 22.2 lakh). Right now, the e-bike will be available to customers in California, New York, and Texas.