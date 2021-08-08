Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 makes its way to Indian dealerships

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 12:45 am

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is arriving at Indian dealerships

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, which was launched in India this April, has started making its way to dealerships. It is offered in two versions: Standard and Special. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and is available with several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc, V-twin, Revolution Max 1250 engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a windshield and touchscreen instrument cluster

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has split-style seats, a tall windscreen, a side-slung exhaust, and alloy/spoked wheels. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch color-TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, a Type-C port, and a 21-liter fuel tank. The Special variant also gets an adaptive headlight, steering damper, heated grips, and an Adaptive Ride Height system—a first for the industry.

Information

It runs on a 152hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,252cc, V-twin, Revolution Max 1250 engine that generates 152hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers five riding modes

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 offers disc brakes, traction control, hill hold control, cornering ABS, and a drag-torque slip control system. There are also five ride modes: Off-Road Plus, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 47mm forks on the front side and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, the Special variant gets an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup.

Information

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

In India, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 starts at Rs. 16.90 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, it takes on the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.