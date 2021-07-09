Home / News / Auto News / Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13
Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 04:32 pm
Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13
Harley-Davidson Sportster S, with a 1,250cc engine, to be unveiled on July 13

According to the documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US, Harley-Davidson's upcoming 1,250cc motorcycle will be called the Sportster S. It was earlier speculated to be monikered 1250 Custom. The bike will be unveiled on July 13 and it will run on a 1,250cc Revolution Max engine, which debuted with the company's Pan America model. Here are more details.

It will sport twin exhausts and a rectangular headlamp

Harley-Davidson Sportster S is expected to feature a naked street design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, twin exhausts on the side, a rider-only seat, a rectangular headlight, and circular DRLs. It will also sport a digital instrument console with the latest connectivity options, an all-LED lighting arrangement, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike will be 2,270mm long with a wheelbase of 1,519mm.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S will draw power from a 1,250cc Revolution Max engine which is said to generate 121hp of power at 7,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. It will boast a top-speed of around 220km/h.

On the safety front, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The official pricing and availability details of the Sportster S will be announced at the time of its launch on July 13. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images

