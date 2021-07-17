Home / News / Auto News / Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon
Auto

Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 05:27 pm
Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon
Launch of Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India imminent

US automaker Harley-Davidson has listed the Sportster S cruiser motorcycle on its Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch here. To recall, the bike was just unveiled earlier this week. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an imposing look and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250T engine. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The bike has a TFT instrument console and full-LED lighting

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted twin exhausts, wide handlebars with circular mirrors, and a rectangular headlamp. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11.8 liters and tips the scales at 221kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 121hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250T engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 125Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It offers four riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control. It also offers four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Custom. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S sports a price figure of $14,999 (around Rs. 11.2 lakh). This premium cruiser motorcycle is expected to make its way to our shores soon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Latest News

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Widowhood, caste bias portrayed honestly

Entertainment

France allows visitors vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

World

Kamal Haasan starts shooting for 'Vikram'

Entertainment

After Ananya, Chunky Panday shares heartfelt-post for late mother Snehalata

Entertainment

Kerala imposes 2-day complete lockdown before easing curbs for Bakrid

India

Latest Auto News

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 3.75 lakh on Kia Carnival this July

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Harley-Davidson News

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Auto

Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire ONE e-bike launched at around Rs. 16.4 lakh

Auto

Harley-Davidson to announce a new 1,250cc bike on July 13

Auto

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire One electric bike might debut on July 8

Auto
Trending Topics