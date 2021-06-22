Harley-Davidson to announce a new 1,250cc bike on July 13

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will unveil a new 'sport segment' bike, with a 1,250cc Revolution Max engine, on July 13. To recall, the motor debuted in the Pan America motorcycle. The upcoming two-wheeler might be the production version of the 1250 Custom prototype considering it is identical to the model seen in the teaser image. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will have a digital instrument console and full-LED lighting

The production-specific Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom is expected to have a naked-street look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted twin exhausts, raised handlebars with round mirrors, and a rectangular headlight flanked by circular DRLs. The bike is likely to pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels wrapped in chunky tires.

Information

It might be fueled by a 150hp, 1,250cc engine

The production version of Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom might draw power from a 1,250cc Revolution Max engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In Pan America model, the motor generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 127Nm at 6,750rpm.

Safety

It will have disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the production-specific Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom: Pricing and availability

The new Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom will be unveiled on July 13 and might make its way to dealerships by the end of 2021. In India, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).