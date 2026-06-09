Haryana mandates EV chargers in new and renovated buildings
Haryana just made it official; if you're building or renovating certain residential and commercial projects, you'll need to include electric vehicle (EV) charging points, with the requirement varying by parking capacity.
For residential buildings like group housing and societies, that means one charger for every five parking spots; for commercial spots with 10 or more parking spaces (think malls or offices), it's one charger for every three.
Occupancy certificates must list EV chargers
Developers now have to mention EV charging setups when applying for occupancy certificates.
If you already live in an older complex, you can install your own charger in your allotted parking space as long as electrical and fire safety rules are followed, and certification from the Fire Department and the local power distribution company is obtained.
Charging areas won't count against your floor area ratio (FAR), so builders get a little more flexibility.
The state's Fire and Emergency Services Department has been asked to draft fire safety rules to keep everything safe as more people plug in their rides.