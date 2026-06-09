Haryana mandates EV chargers in new and renovated buildings

Occupancy certificates must list EV chargers

Developers now have to mention EV charging setups when applying for occupancy certificates.

If you already live in an older complex, you can install your own charger in your allotted parking space as long as electrical and fire safety rules are followed, and certification from the Fire Department and the local power distribution company is obtained.

Charging areas won't count against your floor area ratio (FAR), so builders get a little more flexibility.

The state's Fire and Emergency Services Department has been asked to draft fire safety rules to keep everything safe as more people plug in their rides.