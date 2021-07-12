This futuristic electric car cleans the air while driving

Heatherwick Airo EV, with state-of-the-art HEPA filtering system, revealed

Heatherwick Studio has showcased its Airo EV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is likely to enter production in 2023. The car has a futuristic design and comes with a state-of-the-art HEPA filtering system beneath its body that cleans the air while driving. It also has a unique cabin that feels like a "moving room." Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a full-width headlight and sliding doors

The Heatherwick Airo has a sloping roofline, a bonnet with creases, and a full-width headlight. On the sides, the EV is flanked by two sliding doors on each side and silver-colored wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillight are available on the rear. The built-in HEPA filtering system cleans the air that passes through its undercarriage, making it a unique negative-emission vehicle.

Interiors

It offers a glass roof that can turn opaque

Heatherwick Airo has a cabin with swiveling front seats, a foldable four-leaf table, and a glass roof that can turn opaque. In gaming pod configuration, passengers can unfold a screen for projecting video and fold down the seats into a double bed. "Airo is a multi-functional room with extra space for dining, working, gaming, or even sleeping," according to Heatherwick Studio founder Thomas Heatherwick.

Vision

This isn't a fantasy: Heatherwick

"COVID has raised the space crisis. Many of us are living in flats and houses and need more space, an office or a study," said Heatherwick. "This isn't a fantasy. The whole idea was for it not to be a concept car, which is why we are working with a manufacturer, and we focused everything on ideas that can happen."

Information

Heatherwick Airo: Pricing and availability

Heatherwick Studio has designed the Airo for China's IM Motors which plans to start manufacturing the vehicle in 2023. Its production will be limited to one million units and shall be priced at around £40,000 (around Rs. 41.3 lakh) each.