Discount worth Rs. 65,000 on Triumph Bonneville T100 Black motorbike

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 03:01 pm
A Triumph dealership in Kochi, Kerala is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 65,000 on the Bonneville T100 Black motorbike. The scheme is valid till the end of this month and limited stock is available. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a blacked-out finish on various parts and draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a semi-digital instrument console

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black sits on a tubular frame and has a naked sporty design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a LED taillight. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels.

It is fueled by a 54hp, 900cc engine

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 54.3hp and 80Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by KYB-sourced telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black: Pricing

In India, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.87 lakh. For reference, the 2021 edition of the standard Bonneville T100 starts at Rs. 9.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

