Hennessey celebrates 30th anniversary with a limited-run Exorcist Camaro

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, US-based Hennessey Performance Engineering has unveiled a special version of the Chevrolet Exorcist Camaro ZL1. Its production will be limited to 30 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the vehicle is differentiated from the standard model by a host of cosmetic as well as performance upgrades. It is fueled by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. Here are more details.

The car sports commemorative badging and a large rear wing

The Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood with vents, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, commemorative badging, as well as red and black paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A large wing, rectangular taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The vehicle offers two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a unique build number inscribed on the chassis plate, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, premium floor mats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. A digital instrument cluster is also available. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD are offered.

It is fueled by a 1,000hp, 6.2-liter engine

Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro runs on a 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine that makes 1,000hp/1,197Nm, and is linked to a manual or automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.1 seconds and attain a top-speed of 349km/h. An upgraded supercharger, a high-flow catalytic converter, a high-flow air induction system, as well as HPE engine management calibration ensure better performance.

Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro: Pricing and availability

The Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro is available in both coupe as well as convertible forms and carries a price-tag of $135,000 (around Rs. 1 crore) in the US. It is available to international customers as well.

