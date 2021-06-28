Hennessey unveils the most powerful and fastest pickup truck ever

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 05:08 pm

Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX truck breaks cover

US automobile tuning firm Hennessey Performance Engineering has revealed its MAMMOTH 1000 TRX pickup truck. Its production is limited to 200 units. The vehicle is based on the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and sports a multitude of cosmetic updates. It draws power from a 1,012hp, 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine and can accelerate from 0-96km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Here are more details.

The muscular bonnet has a large air vent

The Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX has a muscular bonnet with a vent, a large black grille, custom bumpers, sleek LED headlights, and vertically-positioned taillamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road-biased tires. The truck has a length of 5,811mm and a width of 2,090mm. It can tow a load of up to 3,942kg.

The vehicle offers six seats and embroidered headrests

The Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX has a luxurious blacked-out cabin that can seat six adult passengers, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, Hennessey embroidered headrests, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The truck packs a vertically-positioned infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. It can carry a payload of 1,043kg.

It is fueled by a 1,012hp, 6.2-liter engine

The Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX is powered by a 6.2-liter, supercharged Hellcat V8 engine that makes 1,012hp/1,314Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The truck is equipped with a high-flow supercharger, fuel injectors, a crankcase ventilation system, and a high-flow induction system for better performance.

Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX: Pricing and availability

The Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX carries a price-tag of around $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.11 crore) and is available to customers across the world. So far, the company has received orders for more than half of the total 200 units to be produced.