Android Auto just made finding your parked car a breeze

By Pradnesh Naik 04:27 pm Dec 08, 202304:27 pm

The new location feature will only work with the latest version of Google Maps (Photo credit: Google)

Google has rolled out a handy new feature for Android Auto that helps users save their parking location upon arrival at their destination. This update builds upon the existing Google Maps feature for Android and iOS, making it even more convenient for those who often forget where they parked their cars. The feature will be especially helpful in large locations such as multi-level car parks.

How to save parked location?

Simply use Google Maps on Android Auto to navigate. When you reach your destination, a "Save Parking Location" button will automatically appear on the navigation screen. By tapping this button, the parking location is saved to your Google account, and a reminder is sent to your Android phone. The feature also takes into consideration any movements after arrival, such as searching for a parking spot, and ensures the exact coordinates of the parked vehicle are saved.

Availability of the new feature

To start using this helpful feature, you can check the Play Store to ensure you have the latest version of Google Maps for Android Auto. This new addition aims to enhance the user experience by providing a simple and efficient way to remember parking locations. However, some users have reported that if Google Maps and audio are in split view on Android Auto, the option to save the parking spot may not appear.