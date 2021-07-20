Home / News / Auto News / Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000
Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 05:23 pm
Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000
Hero MotoCorp launches Glamour Xtec in India

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new lightweight motorcycle in India, called the Glamour Xtec. It is priced starting at Rs. 78,900. The two-wheeler is essentially a higher-spec model of the standard Glamour, except for some added features and new color schemes. It comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp, and a 124.7cc engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It offers a fully-digital instrument cluster with support for navigation

Hero Glamour Xtec has a side-stand engine cut-off feature

The Glamour Xtec sits on a diamond frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy exhaust. It houses an LED headlamp, a USB charger, and a fully-digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity and navigation assist. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and is available in Glossy Black and Matte Axis Gray colors.

Information

A 124.7cc engine fuels the vehicle

The Hero Glamour Xtec draws power from a 124.7cc, air-cooled motor that generates 10.7hp of power at 7,500rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with the company's idle start-stop system

The Hero Glamour Xtec offers a choice between a disc and drum brake for the front wheel. The rear wheel gets a drum brake as standard. The bike is also equipped with the company's idle start-stop system. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Hero Glamour Xtec: Pricing

As for the pocket-pinch, the Hero Glamour Xtec carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 78,900 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake model costs Rs. 83,500 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

