Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 ₹86,500 ex-showroom Delhi

Mileage improves to 72km/l

The bike runs on a 124.7 cc engine that puts out 10.7hp and now gives better mileage, up to 72km/l (up from 68km/l), thanks to smart tech like APFI and i3S idle stop-start.

You still get handy features like a digital cluster with Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port, all at a price that's actually less than the disk brake version of the previous model.