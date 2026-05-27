Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 ₹86,500 ex-showroom Delhi
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Hero MotoCorp just dropped the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 for ₹86,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).
This new version gets some cool updates: think hazard lights, fresh dual-tone graphics, and a comfy stitched seat.
It's available in five colors, so you've got options to match your vibe.
Mileage improves to 72km/l
The bike runs on a 124.7 cc engine that puts out 10.7hp and now gives better mileage, up to 72km/l (up from 68km/l), thanks to smart tech like APFI and i3S idle stop-start.
You still get handy features like a digital cluster with Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port, all at a price that's actually less than the disk brake version of the previous model.