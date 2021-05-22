Home / News / Auto News / Porsche teases its upcoming high-performance Cayenne SUV
Porsche teases its upcoming high-performance Cayenne SUV

Written by
Harshita Malik
Edited by
Mudit Dube
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 03:17 pm
Porsche teases its upcoming high-performance Cayenne SUV
Porsche teases high-performance Cayenne SUV, testing underway

Porsche is gearing up to launch a high-performance version of its Cayenne SUV in the coming months. In the latest development, the automaker has released teaser images of the upcoming model, revealing some of its design features. It will be based on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe and is touted to offer exceptional on-road performance without compromising on driving comfort. Here's our roundup.

In this article
New benchmark

'The car redefines the meaning of the term SUV'

"It's a great leap forward compared to everything that has gone before. This car redefines the meaning of the term SUV," said Walter Roehrl, Porsche Brand Ambassador. "The car remains incredibly stable even in fast corners, and its turn-in behavior is extremely precise. More than ever, you have the feeling that you are sitting in a compact sports car rather than a large SUV."

Exteriors

It will run on newly-developed 22-inch sports tires

The upcoming Porsche Cayenne will feature a premium body with a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a sculpted bonnet, and LED headlights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 22-inch sports tires. A new titanium exhaust system with centrally-positioned tailpipes, a spoiler, and sleek taillamps with a full-width LED strip will be available on the rear end.

Information

The SUV will be available with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control

The high-end Cayenne SUV will be offered with Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control, which "keeps the body balanced and level even during very spirited cornering," according to Porsche test driver Lars Kern. The vehicle is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

Interiors

It should offer 4-zone automatic climate control

Details regarding the interiors of the high-performance Porsche Cayenne have not been revealed as of now. However, it is expected to offer a luxurious cabin with ventilated leather seats, a power steering wheel, and 4-zone automatic climate control. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for standard connectivity facilities. Safety features will include multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the upcoming Cayenne SUV will be announced at the time of launch later this year. However, it will carry some premium over the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, which costs Rs. 1.98 crore in India (ex-showroom).

