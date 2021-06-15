Honda ADV150 Special Edition debuts with a unique color scheme

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced a 'Special Edition' model of the ADV150 adventure scooter in its home country. The vehicle is limited to 1,000 units and is priced at JPY 451,000 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh). It sports a unique Ross White color scheme, which incorporates a white paint on the front and sides, and a black-colored rear section. Here's our roundup.

It has a more sporty appeal than the standard ADV150

The Honda ADV150 Special Edition features a rugged-looking design with sporty graphics all over the body, red-colored '150' badging, a single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. It rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, and is offered in an exclusive Ross White paintwork. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 133kg and a fuel capacity of 8.0-liter.

The scooter runs on a 14.5hp, 149cc engine

The Honda ADV150 Special Edition draws power from a 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces 14.5hp of power at 8,500rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox.

ABS is offered on the vehicle for better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda ADV150 Special Edition is equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's telescopic fork on the front end and twin shocks from Showa on the rear side.

Honda ADV150 Special Edition: Pricing

The limited-run Honda ADV150 Special Edition is priced at JPY 451,000 (roughly Rs. 3.01 lakh), which is the same price as the standard model's. Only 1,000 units of the vehicle will be available worldwide.