Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:18 am
Unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze have started

Ahead of its launch in India next month, select Honda dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the facelifted Amaze sedan. The car is expected to receive some cosmetic tweaks both inside and out, and offer new features. It will be available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a chromed grille and wrap-around taillights

The 2021 Honda Amaze will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed grille, refreshed bumpers, and sleek LED headlights. New paint options might also be on offer. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices will be available

The 2021 Honda Amaze will likely be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/200Nm and 79hp/160Nm, based on the tuning. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle should offer five seats and an electric sunroof

The 2021 Honda Amaze is expected to have a 5-seater cabin with new fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the facelifted Honda Amaze will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which begins at Rs. 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

