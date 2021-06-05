Honda is offering attractive discounts on these cars in June

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 05:25 pm

Attractive discounts on Honda cars in India

In order to increase sales this month, Honda India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 33,496 on select models, including the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. These deals are valid only till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, complimentary accessories, and loyalty benefits. Here are more details.

Key details

A sneak-peek into the offers

The Honda Amaze is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 33,496, including Rs. 15,000 cash discount. The Jazz hatchback can be bought with offers worth Rs. 21,908, including Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. On the WR-V, Honda is giving discounts worth Rs. 22,158. In addition, existing Honda customers can avail loyalty and exchange benefits of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively.

Car #1

Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.22 lakh

The Honda Amaze features a sloping roofline, a chromed grille, power-adjustable ORVMs, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with power windows, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The car is available with a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 79hp/160Nm and 98.6hp/200Nm, depending on the trim, and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 89hp/110Nm.

Car #2

Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh

The Honda Jazz boasts of an eye-catching look with adjustable headlights, a rear spoiler, a power antenna, an all-LED lighting setup, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin has a sunroof, automatic climate control, advanced safety features, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen system. The hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

Lastly, the Honda WR-V sports a black grille, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, chunky skid plates, and 16-inch wheels. Its 5-seater cabin comes with an adjustable steering wheel, a sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 98hp/200Nm.