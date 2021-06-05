Home / News / Auto News / Honda is offering attractive discounts on these cars in June
Auto

Honda is offering attractive discounts on these cars in June

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 05:25 pm
Honda is offering attractive discounts on these cars in June
Attractive discounts on Honda cars in India

In order to increase sales this month, Honda India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 33,496 on select models, including the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. These deals are valid only till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, complimentary accessories, and loyalty benefits. Here are more details.

In this article
Key details

A sneak-peek into the offers

The Honda Amaze is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 33,496, including Rs. 15,000 cash discount. The Jazz hatchback can be bought with offers worth Rs. 21,908, including Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. On the WR-V, Honda is giving discounts worth Rs. 22,158. In addition, existing Honda customers can avail loyalty and exchange benefits of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively.

Car #1

Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.22 lakh

The Honda Amaze features a sloping roofline, a chromed grille, power-adjustable ORVMs, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with power windows, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The car is available with a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 79hp/160Nm and 98.6hp/200Nm, depending on the trim, and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 89hp/110Nm.

Car #2

Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh

The Honda Jazz boasts of an eye-catching look with adjustable headlights, a rear spoiler, a power antenna, an all-LED lighting setup, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin has a sunroof, automatic climate control, advanced safety features, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen system. The hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

Lastly, the Honda WR-V sports a black grille, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, chunky skid plates, and 16-inch wheels. Its 5-seater cabin comes with an adjustable steering wheel, a sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 98hp/200Nm.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition available with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Latest News

'World Environment Day': Eco-warrior celebrities who are making a difference

Entertainment

Twitter earns final warning from Indian government following blue-tick purge

Science

2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic advances after beating Ricardas Berankis

Sports

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Science

England vs NZ: Tim Southee takes his 12th five-wicket haul

Sports

Latest Auto News

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition available with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Auto

Great Wall Motors to debut in India with HAVAL F7

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June

Auto

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA's first impression: A well-rounded executive sedan

Auto

Renault announces discounts up to Rs. 1.10 lakh in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June

Auto

Honda introduces attractive discounts on these cars for May 2021

Auto

Renault announces attractive discounts on these cars for May

Auto

Honda is offering huge discounts on these cars this month

Auto