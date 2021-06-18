2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh
Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its CB150 Verza motorbike in Indonesia. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. The two-wheeler has a minimalist commuter look and is available in three new shades. Under the hood, it draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.
The bike has a round headlamp and weighs 129kg
Honda CB150 Verza has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike has a seat height of 773mm and weighs 129kg. It rides on either spoked wheels wrapped in tube tires or cast alloy wheels covered in tubeless tires. The vehicle is available in Bold Red, Masculine Black, and Macho Matte Black shades.
It is powered by a 13hp, 150cc engine
The 2021 Honda CB150 Verza draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.86hp and a peak torque of 12.73Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
It is equipped with telescopic front forks
In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Honda CB150 Verza is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. However, there is no ABS on offer. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end.
2021 Honda CB150 Verza: Pricing and availability
The 2021 Honda CB150 Verza carries a starting price-tag of IDR 20,290,000 (around Rs. 1.04 lakh) in Indonesia. However, no information related to the motorbike's availability in India is currently available.