2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:40 am
2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh
Honda launches 2021 CB150 Verza bike in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its CB150 Verza motorbike in Indonesia. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. The two-wheeler has a minimalist commuter look and is available in three new shades. Under the hood, it draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a round headlamp and weighs 129kg

Honda CB150 Verza has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike has a seat height of 773mm and weighs 129kg. It rides on either spoked wheels wrapped in tube tires or cast alloy wheels covered in tubeless tires. The vehicle is available in Bold Red, Masculine Black, and Macho Matte Black shades.

Information

It is powered by a 13hp, 150cc engine

The 2021 Honda CB150 Verza draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.86hp and a peak torque of 12.73Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Honda CB150 Verza is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. However, there is no ABS on offer. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda CB150 Verza: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Honda CB150 Verza carries a starting price-tag of IDR 20,290,000 (around Rs. 1.04 lakh) in Indonesia. However, no information related to the motorbike's availability in India is currently available.

