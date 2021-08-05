Home / News / Auto News / Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China
Auto

Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:01 am
Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China
Honda launches its CB400F motorcycle in China

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its CB400F motorcycle in China. To recall, it was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlamp. It draws power from a 399cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has split-style seats and an LED headlamp

The Honda CB400F has a muscular fuel tank with extensions that serve as air ducts, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a flat handlebar. Arrowhead-shaped mirrors are also available. The bike packs an LCD instrument console similar to the CB500X, an LED headlight flanked by sleek LED position lights, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 45hp, 399cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda CB400F draws power from a 399cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 45.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety

It has telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CB400F is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB400F: Pricing and availability

In China, the Honda CB400F sports a price-figure of CNY 37,000 (around Rs. 4.24 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand will not be able to price it appropriately here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Latest News

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition SUV launched

Auto

HONOR X20, with 66W fast-charging, to debut on August 12

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives camera improvements via latest update

Technology

Apple Store website gets refreshing new mobile-friendly redesign: Details here

Technology

England vs India, Day 1: Visitors ahead with significant advantage

Sports

Latest Auto News

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition hatchback launched in India

Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Auto

Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Auto

Honda CBF190TR motorbike gets Special Edition in China

Auto

Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month

Auto

Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe

Auto

Honda News

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze tipped to be launched by August 17

Auto

Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed

Auto

2022 Honda Monkey bike, with Euro 5-compliant 124cc engine, unveiled

Auto
Trending Topics