Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:01 am

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its CB400F motorcycle in China. To recall, it was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlamp. It draws power from a 399cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has split-style seats and an LED headlamp

The Honda CB400F has a muscular fuel tank with extensions that serve as air ducts, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a flat handlebar. Arrowhead-shaped mirrors are also available. The bike packs an LCD instrument console similar to the CB500X, an LED headlight flanked by sleek LED position lights, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 45hp, 399cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda CB400F draws power from a 399cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 45.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety

It has telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CB400F is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB400F: Pricing and availability

In China, the Honda CB400F sports a price-figure of CNY 37,000 (around Rs. 4.24 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand will not be able to price it appropriately here.