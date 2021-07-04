Home / News / Auto News / Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes
Auto

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:40 am
Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes
Honda CB650R and CBR650R deliveries begin in India

Honda has started delivering the CB650R and CBR650R bikes in India. They arrive in the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and are available exclusively via Honda BigWing Topline and Honda BigWing dealerships. To recall, the duo was launched here in March. They have a sporty design and run on a 649cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The duo offers an all-LED lighting setup

Honda CB650R and CBR650R are 2,128mm long

Honda CB650R and CBR650R sit on a twin-tube type frame and feature a sloping fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, and a single-piece seat. The former gets a rounded headlight, while the latter has a twin headlamp unit. Both the models offer a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a 15.4-liter fuel tank, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

An 86hp, 649cc engine fuels the vehicles

The Honda CB650R and CBR650R draw power from a 648.72cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 86hp of power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety

For safety, the bikes offer Honda Selectable Torque Control

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R carry a price tag of Rs. 8.67 lakh and Rs. 8.88 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the bikes in the country are underway.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vanderhall Brawley EV, with a range of 322km, revealed

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Latest Auto News

Hyundai rejigs VENUE's variant line-up; two new trims added

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Lamborghini to launch Huracan STO in India on July 15

Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV to be launched in India next year

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

SKODA to deliver select variants of KUSHAQ starting July 12

Auto

Mercedes commences deliveries of Maybach GLS SUV in India

Auto

Suzuki commences deliveries of 2021 Hayabusa in India

Auto

Honda ADV150 Special Edition debuts with a unique color scheme

Auto
Trending Topics