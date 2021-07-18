Home / News / Auto News / Honda CBF190TR motorbike gets Special Edition in China
Honda CBF190TR motorbike gets Special Edition in China

Japanese automaker Honda has launched a Special Edition of its CBF190TR motorcycle for the Chinese market. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports new paintwork and cosmetic updates such as a flyscreen, a tan leather seat, and mock radiator guards. However, its engine and other features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The bike offers all-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust

Honda CBF190TR Special Edition has a sloping fuel tank, a ribbed single-piece seat wrapped in tan leather, the number "93" on the side panels, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. It sports gray paint with red and black accents. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels.

It runs on a 17hp, 184cc engine

The Honda CBF190TR Special Edition draws power from a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 16.6hp and a peak torque of 16.3Nm. However, information regarding the gearbox is currently unavailable.

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda CBF190TR Special Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CBF190TR Special Edition: Pricing and availability

The Honda CBF190TR Special Edition carries a price tag of 17,580 Yuan (around Rs. 2.02 lakh) in China. However, no details regarding the vehicle's pricing and availability in India are currently available.

