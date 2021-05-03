Honda launches 2021 CBR600RR motorbike in Malaysia: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 01:00 am

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CBR600RR super sports bike in Malaysia. To recall, it was unveiled in August last year.

As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 599cc, liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR has a CBR1000RR-R-inspired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, fairing-integrated winglets, an emergency stop signal, a slipper clutch, and a raised windscreen.

The bike packs a full-color TFT display, a dual-LED headlight, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in a single Grand Prix Red shade.

Information

It runs on a 121hp, 599cc engine

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR sports bike draws power from a 599cc, liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 121hp at 14,000rpm and a peak torque of 63Nm at 11,500rpm.

Safety

It offers five ride modes

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an electronic steering damper, traction control, torque control, dual-channel ABS, and wheelie control. Five riding modes are also available.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by fully adjustable USD Showa front forks and a Showa Pro-Link unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda CBR600RR: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the 2021 Honda CBR600RR carries a price tag of RM 98,888 (approximately Rs. 17.82 lakh). If the bike comes to India, it will take on Aprilia RS660, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, and the Yamaha YZF R6.