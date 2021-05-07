Honda Dio is available with Rs. 3,500 cashback: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:03 am

Japanese automaker Honda is offering a 5% cashback (up to Rs. 3,500) on its Dio scooter in India. This offer is valid till June 30 on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards.

As for the highlights, the scooter has an eye-catching design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fan-cooled engine linked to a CVT gearbox.

Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a 5.3-liter fuel tank

The Honda Dio has a sporty look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust.

The Standard model comes with a halogen headlamp, an analog instrument cluster, and black wheels, while the Deluxe version sports an LED headlight, a digital instrument console, and gold-colored alloy wheels.

It has a 5.3-liter fuel tank and weighs 103kg.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 110cc engine

The Honda Dio is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fan-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.65hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 9Nm at 4,750rpm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Telescopic front forks handle suspension duties

On the safety front, the Honda Dio is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It misses out on ABS, which allows for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 3-step adjustable hydraulic shocker on the rear end.

Information

Honda Dio: Pricing

The Standard version of the Honda Dio scooter is priced at Rs. 63,273 while the Deluxe variant costs Rs. 66,671 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like the TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa 6G.