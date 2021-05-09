Home / News / Auto News / Honda launches its Dio scooter in the Philippines: Details here
Honda launches its Dio scooter in the Philippines: Details here

Japanese automaker Honda's Dio scooter made in India has been launched in the Philippines. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks sporty and comes with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is offered in three shades

The Honda Dio sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail. The vehicle packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a 14.4-liter storage compartment, and rides on blacked-out wheels. In the Philippines, the scooter is available in three dual-tone color options: Blue/White, Orange/Grey, and Red/Grey.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 109cc engine

The Honda Dio scooter draws power from a 109cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 8.1hp and a peak torque of 8.91Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It has drum brakes on both wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 3-step adjustable hydraulic shocker on the rear end.

Information

Honda Dio: Pricing

In the Philippines, the Honda Dio scooter sports a price figure of PHP 49,900 (approximately Rs. 76,900). Meanwhile, in India, it starts at Rs. 63,273 and goes up to Rs. 66,671 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

