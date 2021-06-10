Home / News / Auto News / BS6-compliant Honda Gold Wing to be launched in India soon
BS6-compliant Honda Gold Wing to be launched in India soon

Honda to launch new Gold Wing bike in India soon

Japanese automaker Honda has announced that it will introduce the BS6-compliant Gold Wing bike in India soon. However, the launch date is yet to be revealed. As for the highlights, the touring motorcycle has an impressive look and comes with a host of features, including a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 1,833cc liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument console and twin exhausts

The Honda Gold Wing has a muscular fuel tank, an electronically adjustable windscreen, an audio system, a twin-pod headlight, a stepped-up seat, twin exhausts, and mirror-integrated turn indicators. It packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console with gyrocompass navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, a smart key, and rides on black wheels. The motorcycle has a 21-liter fuel tank and a pannier.

Information

It is fueled by a 125hp, 1,833cc engine

The Honda Gold Wing runs on a 1,833cc, six-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 124.7hp/170Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The manual variant is also equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.

The vehicle has a Pro-Link rear mono-shock unit

Honda Gold Wing is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, Hill Start Assist, and Idle Stop (only for the DCT model). It also gets four riding modes: Tour, Econ, Sport, and Rain. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by double wishbone forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda Gold Wing: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

